Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,014 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,353,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. First Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

