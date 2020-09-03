Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,005 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 130.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

CATY stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

