Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $881,607,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $262,626,000.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

