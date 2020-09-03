BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 35,517 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 933,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,517 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.67. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

