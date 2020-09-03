Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

