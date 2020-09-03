HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of HMS worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HMS by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMSY opened at $29.22 on Thursday. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

