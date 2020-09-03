BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 49.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $49.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

