Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $396.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $396.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.67.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $398.29 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 114.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 105.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

