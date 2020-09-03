Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $237.00 to $341.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.67.

Shares of LULU opened at $398.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

