Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $365.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.67.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $398.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.21. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,608.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

