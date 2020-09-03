Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,008,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,871,360.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,544 shares of company stock worth $10,183,098 over the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

