Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYND. Bank of America upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.38.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,254.00 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $5,557,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,960 shares of company stock worth $18,300,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 764.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

