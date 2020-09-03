Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.67 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,807,332 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,283,000 after buying an additional 202,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,856,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,534,000 after buying an additional 1,578,869 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,972,000 after buying an additional 425,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,476,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

