Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476,925 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 68.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 197,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 372,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

