Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $505,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

