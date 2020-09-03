Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RE opened at $217.91 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.