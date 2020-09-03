Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,104 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,115,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.