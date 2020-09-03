Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,194 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

