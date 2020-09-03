BidaskClub Downgrades America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Sell

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth about $54,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

