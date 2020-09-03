Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Camden National by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

