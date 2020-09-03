Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

BAND opened at $163.65 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $52,824.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,719. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 563.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

