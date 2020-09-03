AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $2,030,572.25. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $1,713,864.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,649,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,025 shares of company stock worth $5,920,299 over the last ninety days. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

