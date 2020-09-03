Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

ALLT stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.16 million, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

