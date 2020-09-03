BidaskClub Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Hold

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,145. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

