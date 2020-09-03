Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $956,420 and sold 190,870 shares worth $24,208,483. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.