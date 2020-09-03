Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

AXSM opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.81. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539,754 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,278 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after acquiring an additional 605,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

