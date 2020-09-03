Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Juran bought 43,543 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $414,093.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,651 shares of company stock valued at $793,364 in the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.