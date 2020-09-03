Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AUTL. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

AUTL opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $659.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.97. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 682,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 547,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 88,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

