Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -130.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,013 shares of company stock worth $27,461,323. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Blackline during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackline during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Blackline during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Blackline during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Blackline by 285.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.