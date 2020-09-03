Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average is $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

