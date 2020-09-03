Morgan Stanley Has $15.45 Million Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 157.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Flowserve worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 1,746.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

