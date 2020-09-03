Morgan Stanley Acquires 132,892 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Davis Select International ETF worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 8,734.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 279,511 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,774,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Davis Select International ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

