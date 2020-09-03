Morgan Stanley Sells 138,944 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,056.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 72,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,418,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $168.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $129.82 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

