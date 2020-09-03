Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Gentex worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 25.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after purchasing an additional 157,231 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,319,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 285,641 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,028,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.