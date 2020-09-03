Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 394.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,346 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 229.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 940,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 655,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

