Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.25% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 46,839.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of LRGF opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

