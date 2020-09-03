Morgan Stanley Sells 161,070 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in IHS Markit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,781,367.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.