AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,327,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 32.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 12.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of AUDC opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $927.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

