Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.29% of Fly Leasing worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 2,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLY opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Fly Leasing Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

