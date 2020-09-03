Morgan Stanley Sells 2,530,780 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,179,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,530,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.08.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.
See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.