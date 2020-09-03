Morgan Stanley Sells 2,530,780 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,179,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,530,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Redburn Partners lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

