Morgan Stanley Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) by 369.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 24.60% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 907.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 113,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFZ opened at $23.08 on Thursday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

