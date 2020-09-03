Morgan Stanley Sells 7,857 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pool were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pool by 13.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Pool stock opened at $329.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $342.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.55 and a 200 day moving average of $249.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

