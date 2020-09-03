Morgan Stanley Has $16 Million Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 270.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Aaron’s worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $3,485,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

