Morgan Stanley Has $16.05 Million Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Stericycle worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after acquiring an additional 481,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159,669 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 8.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85,664 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 90.4% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 127,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

