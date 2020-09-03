Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Decreases By 92.0%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the July 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

