Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

