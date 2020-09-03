Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.
OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.