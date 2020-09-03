TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSSI opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

