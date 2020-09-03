PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 653.3% from the July 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
