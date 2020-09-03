PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 653.3% from the July 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., through its subsidiary, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. The company operates in three segments: Tower Rental; Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Services; and Metropolitan Wireless Fiber Optic and Internet.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.