Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the July 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Shares of SDGCF opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Inpex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

