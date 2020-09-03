Short Interest in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Expands By 629.6%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 629.6% from the July 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium comprises approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

